Info. Minister Officially Launches 51 Kuwait-TV Digital Platform

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday officially launched the 51 Kuwait-TV app to make Kuwaiti TV and Radio channels as well as archival media content accessible for users anywhere and at any time.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Minister Al-Mutairi pointed out that the Ministry has taken this step in cooperation with the private sector as a part of strategy to turn from an executive body to a regulatory body with a view to optimizing its resources, maximizing revenues and improving infrastructure.

He clarified that the launching of the digital platform coincides with the 73rd anniversary of first Kuwait Radio broadcast on May 12, 1951.

Today, the Ministry celebrates a new leap in Kuwait's media presence, he boasted.

Through launching the new app, the Ministry aims to keeps pace with technological developments in this sector, he said, stressing that Kuwait was and still inspiring creativity and innovation.

The Minister said that platform will be a safe and family-friendly and will help preserve the society values and embrace all creative ideas that suit different tastes.

The 51 Kuwait-TV app offers live streaming of all Kuwaiti radio stations and TV channels as well as video on demand services for archival TV series and programs shown in Kuwait channels. (end)

amh







MENAFN12052024000071011013ID1108203726