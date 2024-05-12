Explosion Occurs In Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Berdiansk RMA Victoria Halitsyna, Ukrinform reports.
"It's loud in Berdiansk! Residents report a loud explosion heard in different neighbourhoods of the city," the post reads.
Local publics report that the explosion occurred in the central part of the city.
As reported , due to an accident on the water supply system, part of Berdiansk was left without water supply.
