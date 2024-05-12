Fms Of Portugal And Ukraine Discuss Implementation Of Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a telephone conversation with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a conversation with Paulo Rangel, during which I congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal. We discussed our bilateral agenda and the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky," Kuleba said.

He added that he highly appreciated the readiness of the Portugues Foreign Minister to strongly support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

As reported, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, discussed with the newly elected President of the Portuguese Parliament, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, defence support for Ukraine, our country's path to the EU and NATO, the implementation of the Peace Formula and interparliamentary cooperation.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba, Facebook