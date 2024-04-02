Anti-Israel demonstrators set ablaze KFC

(MENAFN) A mass chanting anti-Israel mottos set ablaze a KFC fast food dinning place in the Pakistan-administered area of Kashmir on Friday night, causing the detention of no less than 50 people, the news agency stated, quoting law enforcement.



The law enforcement director of the town of Mirpur informed the source during the weekend that almost 400 demonstrators had assembled at the height of the protest, igniting collides with the police. “We had told them that they can only protest in a certain area. But, when their numbers started growing, they made their way over to KFC,” Kamran Mughal informed the news agency, also noting that nine law enforcement officers were wounded when the protestors attacked them with stones.



The mass then set ablaze the fast-food dinning place, yelling that they were burning KFC as people rushed out onto the roads to escape the flames.



The construction did not entirely burn down, based on the news agency. Footages roaming social media display crushed windows, broken furniture as well as demolished gear. Pakistan, an Islamic republic, has witnessed increasing calls to boycott KFC in these months amidst the continuous Israel-Hamas war.



Firstly recognized as Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC is the globe`s second-biggest dinning place chain following McDonald’s, with over 22,000 positions internationally in 150 nations as of December 2019. Its parent firm, Yum Brands, has been struck by boycotts due to its choice to proceed conducting business in Israel as well as its investment in Israeli start-ups.

