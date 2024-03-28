ACCELBYTE Representative Discusses Massive Investment In Developing Web3.0 ID PLANET Game Publishing And Aggregation Platform

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) ACCELBYTE's representative, Mason, shared valuable insights on why they decided to invest heavily in building the ID Planet platform in 2023. ACCELBYTE, based in the United States, focuses on providing high-quality game service platforms for game developers. They received a total investment of $70 million in 2021 and 2022, with participation from investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Galaxy Interactive, and NetEase.

Junaili, the former CEO of AccelByte, brings valuable experience from leading EPIC's backend engineering team. During his time at EPIC, Junaili realized that the company lacked the necessary flexibility to support the growing backend needs of the EPIC platform. Junaili aspired to empower independent creators by offering top-quality tools and platforms. This inspired the decision to construct a new game service platform in 2021 and invest in developing the ID Planet platform. Concurrently, AccelByte is also working on creating exciting Web3 games like Supreme Legend, Ecosmo, and Cool Gods. Their aim is to decentralize game creation and provide enhanced opportunities for creators in the industry.







One important reason for investing in the development of ID Planet is the expectation that the market size of the metaverse will reach $13 trillion by 2030. ID Planet's strategic positioning aligns well with this growth potential, making it an important participant in the metaverse ecosystem. With its emphasis on innovation and collaboration, ID Planet has the ability to capture a significant share in this rapidly expanding market.

ID PLANET's vision as a metaverse hub is a compelling aspect of its investment appeal. By establishing By establishing itself as a central hub, ID PLANET aims to connect various metaverse platforms, applications, and communities, fostering seamless interoperability and collaboration. This approach creates a thriving ecosystem for developers, content creators, and users alike. As investors, we recognize the value of a hub that can drive network effects and attract a diverse range of participants, leading to sustained growth and user engagement.







ID PLANET's upcoming game releases further enhance its investment potential. The platform is set to launch two exciting games:“Supreme Legend,” offering a 5v5 mobile legend gameplay experience, and“Cool Gods,” featuring a 5v5 mobile legend gameplay with PUBG-style third-person controls. These games tap into popular genres and gaming mechanics, attracting a wide user base. The successful release and adoption of these games will not only contribute to ID PLANET's revenue streams but also drive user acquisition and engagement within the metaverse ecosystem.

ID PLANET's commitment to collaborating with game developers and onboarding them into their metaverse hub adds significant value to the platform. By partnering with established and emerging game developers, ID PLANET can expand its game portfolio and diversify its offerings. The platform's EVM blockchain ecosystem provides developers with innovative tools and infrastructure, facilitating the integration of their games into the metaverse. These partnerships create a vibrant ecosystem of games, attracting a diverse range of users and driving network effects.







We are impressed by the strong consortium of investors supporting ID PLANET. The participation of US-based LIN Group and E Cosmo, along with JD Wealth, AccelByte Fund, and a Hong Kong-listed company, demonstrates the confidence and commitment from both domestic and international markets. This consortium not only provides substantial financial backing but also brings strategic expertise and networks that can accelerate ID PLANET's growth and global reach.

ID Planet benefits from the capabilities of AccelByte's professional technical team, which comprises over 200 skilled individuals worldwide. These team members are located in countries such as the United States, Vietnam, Japan, Russia, and other places. Even during the pandemic in 2021, ID Planet managed to attract a talented and diverse workforce by adopting a distributed work model. These professionals possess expertise in areas such as public blockchain technology, game development, NFT, virtual economy, and decentralised finance. Their knowledge and skills enable ID Planet to effectively address the complex challenges of building a strong metaverse ecosystem.

ID PLANET's ecosystem includes ID Dex, IDPlanetXC CEX, IDC20 Wallet, ID NFT marketplace, and ID PLANET IDC20 EVM blockchain. These components work together to create a comprehensive and interconnected metaverse platform.

The ID PLANET platform provides an exciting metaverse experience, supported by its strategic positioning, upcoming game releases, developer partnerships, robust investor consortium, technological innovation, and comprehensive ecosystem. With its dedication to continuous growth and fostering a vibrant metaverse community, ID PLANET has the potential to become a major player in the rapidly expanding metaverse industry.

