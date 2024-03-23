Russia's Latest Attack Severs Backup Power Supply To Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dnipropetrovsk region, two main 330 kV overhead lines providing backup power supply to the Zaporizhzha nuclear power plant were disabled as a result of the latest Russian strike.

This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo , Ukraine's power system operator.

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians again targeted energy infrastructure facilities last night. During the night hours, amid an UAV strike and artillery shelling, part of the equipment at one of the substations was damaged and two main 330 kV lines were de-energized. As a result, the backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disabled," the statement reads.

As of now, Ukrenergo's repair teams have put one 330 kV line back into operation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the overnight Russian attack involving Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones, a number of energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions sustained damage.