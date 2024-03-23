Aktau Hosts Azerbaijan Yurtasi Event On Occasion Of Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 22, on the seaside boulevard of Aktau, an event called
"Azerbaijan Yurtasi" was organized by the Consulate General of
Azerbaijan in this city and the Azerbaijani community, on the
occasion of Novruz holiday, Azernews
The governor of Mangistau province Nurlan Nogayev, who visited
Azerbaijan as a high-ranking guest, conveyed his congratulations to
Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the holiday and expressed his
good wishes for Azerbaijan.
The head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Elchin
Mammadov, and the head of the Azerbaijani community, Shamseddin
Huseynov, the chairman of the national cultural society "Dostlug",
thanked the governor for his kind words and sincerely congratulated
the fraternal Kazakh people.
At the same time, representatives of regional and city
administrations, advisory councils, People's Assembly, local
executive bodies and city residents were guests of event.
At the event, samples of Azerbaijani national music were played,
dances were demonstrated, Azerbaijani dishes and national souvenirs
were presented to the guests.
