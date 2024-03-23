Aktau Hosts Azerbaijan Yurtasi Event On Occasion Of Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 22, on the seaside boulevard of Aktau, an event called "Azerbaijan Yurtasi" was organized by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in this city and the Azerbaijani community, on the occasion of Novruz holiday, Azernews

The governor of Mangistau province Nurlan Nogayev, who visited Azerbaijan as a high-ranking guest, conveyed his congratulations to Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the holiday and expressed his good wishes for Azerbaijan.

The head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Elchin Mammadov, and the head of the Azerbaijani community, Shamseddin Huseynov, the chairman of the national cultural society "Dostlug", thanked the governor for his kind words and sincerely congratulated the fraternal Kazakh people.

At the same time, representatives of regional and city administrations, advisory councils, People's Assembly, local executive bodies and city residents were guests of event.

At the event, samples of Azerbaijani national music were played, dances were demonstrated, Azerbaijani dishes and national souvenirs were presented to the guests.