Ukraine's Envoy To UN: Moscow Playing Victim, Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the UN Security Council on Friday, Moscow will be“cynically whining” and playing a victim of the“Kyiv regime”, demanding a halt to international arms supplies to the embattled nation.

That's according to Sergiy Kyslytsya , Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, "Ukraine's delegation will once again record the latest crimes of the Muscovites for the purposes of the future tribunal for war criminals and leadersof the Kremlin dictatorship," the diplomat wrote on X.

At the same time, the UN Security Council is unable to make any decision regarding the cessation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which would be in line with the UN Charter, Kyslytsya stressed.

Kyslytsya to: Face of Putin's envoy to UN embodies war

He described the working day of the UN Security Council on March 22 as "global (dis)order".

In the morning, the Security Council considers the situation in the Middle East, and in the evening, it is likely that another resolution on Gaza will be voted, which Kyslytsya admits is a problematic issue.

Next, a discussion of arms supplies to Ukraine, initiated by Russia, is expected to be held, he added.

After lunch, the mandate of the group of experts on monitoring compliance with the sanctions regime with respect to North Korea is scheduled to be extended - "the war trade of the Ministry of War in Moscow, which will probably block the mandate with its veto," Kyslytsya noted.

Scholz reaffirms own position against Taurusto Ukraine

Then, the committee on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is set to convene.

The diplomat recalled that in 2004, the UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution affirming that the proliferation of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons and their means of delivery is a threat to international peace and security.

"What about Putin's threats to put nuclear weapons in space?" the diplomat asked rhetorically.

French general: Support for Ukraine could go beyond delivery of weapons

"Meanwhile there were 50+ conflicts around the world," he noted.

According to Kyslytsya, the permanent member who seized the Soviet Union's seat in the UN Security Council in December 1991, "continued to bomb the neighboring country every night, support Hamas and Hezbollah, occupy parts of the territory of Ukraine, Georgia, and Transnistria, send thugs to Africa, violate sanctions imposed on Iran and the DPRK, kill and poison their own citizens on EU and UK soil, and in the Russian Federation itself.”

"And he keeps getting away with it in front of the whole world, in front of all UNSC members," the diplomat emphasized.

He noted that, meanwhile, UN members are "working hard" in developing the draft of the so-called "Future Pact", which they undertook to adopt at the "Future Summit" in September. At the same time, more than 240 pages of the project "currently lay down no answer to the question of how to stop the thug in the chair of a permanent member of the Security Council and how, in fact, to reform the global (dis)order."

Kyslytsya cited the words of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who noted at the Munich Security Conference that this "order" doesn't work“for everyone” and actually doesn't work“for anyone”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council will meet on Friday at Russia's request to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine.