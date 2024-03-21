Brussels Hosts 1St Nuclear Summit On Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 21 (KUNA) -- The first ever Nuclear Energy Summit began on Thursday in Brussels, focusing on nuclear energy's global role in energy and production consumptions challenges.

The Summit comes in the wake of the historic inclusion of nuclear energy in the Global Stock take agreed at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai in December 2023.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that the summit would be the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on the topic of nuclear energy.

He added that the summit would provide heads of state and governments of participating countries the opportunity to share their vision on the key role of nuclear power in reaching net zero emission and promoting sustainable development, including national plans to fully exploit its potential.

Experts, industrialists, representatives of civil societies from 30 countries would participate in this summit to present solutions to some challenges that face the energy sector. (end)

