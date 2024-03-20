Little Dragon (1ON8), Is The First Defi Gamified Accelerator On Bitcoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Little Dragon (1ON8) on March 18, 2024, for all BitMart users. The 1ON8/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.







What is Little Dragon (1ON8)?

1On8 is the first DeFi Gamified Accelerator on Bitcoin – Stake-to-Alpha, Stake-to-Play and Earn.

1On8 is bringing native BTC L1 DeFi to the masses through a new Stake-to-Alpha scheme. It's a decentralized staking mechanism with verifiable TVL-increase strategies. Stake 1On8 to earn yield in emerging BRC20 tokens.

Stakers will have the ability to play and collect little red envelopes that further unlock additional rewards.

Why Little Dragon (1ON8)?

Stake to Alpha

Introducing Dragon Pools: $1On8 staking-based yields in chosen BRC20 tokens

Stake in Gamified Pools to get yield in BTC

The ultimate mission is to bring financial knowledge to the masses through the gamification of Bitcoin and DeFi.

$1On8 Dragons bless Holders, Developers, and Bitcoin Communities!

About Little Dragon (1ON8)

Total Token Supply: 8,888,888 $1On8

10% Early Supporters + 10% KOLs: 1,777,777 $1On8

10%: Supporters and Late KOLs: 888,888 $1On8

12.74%: Pre-Public: 1,132,444 $1On8

20%: Market Release, CEX Listing: 1,777,777 $1On8

11%: Research & Development: 977,777 $1On8

6.91%: Public: 614,222 $1On8

3.35% Advisors: 297,777 $1On8

5% Staking Rewards: 444,444 $1On8

11% Team: 977,777 $1On8

To learn more about Little Dragon (1ON8), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

