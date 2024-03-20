Little Dragon (1ON8), Is The First Defi Gamified Accelerator On Bitcoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Little Dragon (1ON8) on March 18, 2024, for all BitMart users. The 1ON8/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading.
What is Little Dragon (1ON8)?
1On8 is the first DeFi Gamified Accelerator on Bitcoin – Stake-to-Alpha, Stake-to-Play and Earn.
1On8 is bringing native BTC L1 DeFi to the masses through a new Stake-to-Alpha scheme. It's a decentralized staking mechanism with verifiable TVL-increase strategies. Stake 1On8 to earn yield in emerging BRC20 tokens.
Stakers will have the ability to play and collect little red envelopes that further unlock additional rewards.
Why Little Dragon (1ON8)?
Stake to Alpha
Introducing Dragon Pools: $1On8 staking-based yields in chosen BRC20 tokens
Stake in Gamified Pools to get yield in BTC
The ultimate mission is to bring financial knowledge to the masses through the gamification of Bitcoin and DeFi.
$1On8 Dragons bless Holders, Developers, and Bitcoin Communities!
About BitMart
BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.
About Little Dragon (1ON8)
Total Token Supply: 8,888,888 $1On8
10% Early Supporters + 10% KOLs: 1,777,777 $1On8
10%: Supporters and Late KOLs: 888,888 $1On8
12.74%: Pre-Public: 1,132,444 $1On8
20%: Market Release, CEX Listing: 1,777,777 $1On8
11%: Research & Development: 977,777 $1On8
6.91%: Public: 614,222 $1On8
3.35% Advisors: 297,777 $1On8
5% Staking Rewards: 444,444 $1On8
11% Team: 977,777 $1On8
To learn more about Little Dragon (1ON8), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .
