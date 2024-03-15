               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Georgia Enjoys Exemplary Relations With Azerbaijan And Turkiye, Says Minister


3/15/2024 6:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia has exemplary relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said, Azernews reports.

He made a remark during a press conference following the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye in Baku.

"We examined the regional and global dynamics. It was highlighted that we are prepared to step up our cooperation. We have strategic and exemplary ties with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We also talked about cooperation in the political, commercial, transportation, and energy sectors. We recognized the significance of our collaborative efforts to broaden collaboration in these areas," the Georgian Foreign Minister added.

MENAFN15032024000195011045ID1107981583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search