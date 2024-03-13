President Abbas, Canadian FM Discuss Developments Of Ongoing Israeli Aggression.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/ PNN /



President Mahmoud Abbas and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly discussed during a meeting today the latest developments in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

During a meeting in Ramallah, President Abbas stressed the importance of increasing humanitarian, relief and medical aid into the Gaza Strip and accelerating its entry, so that shelter centers and hospitals can play their role in providing what is necessary to alleviate the suffering of civlians.

The President reiterated Palestine's categorical rejection of the displacement of any Palestinian citizen, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, affirming that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state.

He stressed that the Israeli occupation authorities must stop their continued practices and attacks against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

President Abbas affirmed that security and peace are achieved when Palestine obtains full membership in the United Nations by a decision of the UN Security Council, stressing the need for a complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the territory of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He praised Canada's position calling to reach a political solution based on the two-state solution in accordance with international law, as well as its commitment to the illegality of colonialism and condemnation of the crimes of extremist colonists.

President Abbas also thanked Canada for its decision to resume its funding to UNRWA.