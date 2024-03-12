Deputy Prime Minister Highlights The Latest Developments In The Palestinian Arena

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

Head of the International Relations Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, discussed today with the representative of Japan to the State of Palestine, Yoichi Nakashima, and the representative of the Netherlands to the State of Palestine, Michel Rintenar, the latest developments on the Palestinian arena, especially with regard to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

They also highlighted the widespread raids and detention campaigns, the ongoing restrictions imposed on cities and villages in the West Bank, and the restrictions on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Abu Amr stressed the importance of preserving the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the face of the campaign it is being subjected to, noting that the agency's role ends after the Palestinian refugee issue is resolved in accordance with Resolution 194.

Abu Amr called for the need to put pressure on Israel to stop the aggression, accelerate the entry of aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, release clearance funds, and provide political and financial support to the Palestinian government so that it can perform its duties.

He also pointed out to the necessity of working with all relevant parties to expand humanitarian relief and shelter operations to meet the basic needs of Palestinians displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Amr also discussed with Rintenar ways to coordinate Palestinian, regional and international efforts in this field.

He pointed to the importance of increasing the volume of this aid to the Gaza Strip to enable displaced citizens to remain on their homeland, stressing the importance of accelerating efforts to return them to their places.