Ahead Of LS Polls, Goa Police Holds Inter-State Border Coordination Meet

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 13 (IANS) Goa Police officials on Tuesday held an inter-state border coordination meeting with their counterparts from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra for smooth conduct of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Officials said that the meeting would help to facilitate the exchange of information about wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and other aspects related to the elections, and for enforcement of seizure of illegal items i.e. cash, liquor, drugs etc. being transported across the border.

The meeting, held at the police headquarters here, was chaired by Goa state police nodal officer, IGP Omvir Singh and attended by senior officials of Karnataka and Maharashtra, including IGP, Konkan Range, Sanjay Darade and Superintendent of Police, Sindhudurg, Saurav Kumar Agarwal (both Maharashtra), and Superintendent of Police, Karwar, Vishnu Vardhan, DySP, Bailhongal sub-division (Belgavi), Ravi D. Naik (both Karnataka).

Goa's Assistant Commissioner of Excise, Sanket Sakhardande, and other officials were also present.