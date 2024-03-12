Azizi Invites Pakistani Minister To Visit Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi and Pakistan's Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry have discussed removing trade and transit barriers and expanding ties between the neighbours.

Azizi also invited Mohammad Khurram to travel to Kabul for detailed talks on these topics.

The two sides discussed recent developments over the past two and half years and the increasing level of trade.

They also spoke about removing trade and transit barriers through online meeting, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) wrote on its X handle.

Expanding relations between the two countries and enhancing regional cooperation also came up for discussion, the ministry said.

Azizi invited Khurram to visit Kabul with a delegation for further discussions on the issues.

kk