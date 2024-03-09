Govt Exempts Advance Authorisation Holders & Eous From Qcos

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 9 (KNN)

The government announced an exemption for advance authorisation holders and export-oriented units (EOUs) from mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for imported goods used as inputs for exports, on Friday.

The exemption will be subject to pre-import conditions, with the inputs required to be utilised in the manufacturing of export products.

“Enabling provisions are made for exempting inputs imported by Advance Authorisation holders and EOUs from mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs),” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated in a notification.

Any unutilised material will be destroyed in the presence of jurisdictional to Goods and Services Tax (GST) or customs authorities.

Mandatory QCOs play a crucial role in curbing the import of sub-standard products, preventing unfair trade practices, and ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers and the environment.

These orders apply to both domestically manufactured and imported products, with every manufacturing unit, whether in India or abroad, required to comply with them to sell in the domestic market.

The government's focus is on expanding the scope of QCOs to include more products, aiming to enhance the quality ecosystem in the country and provide consumers with high-quality products.

(KNN Bureau)