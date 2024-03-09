Australian Premium Food & Beverage Companies Will Showcase Wonders Of Australia At Aahar 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 8 March 2024: To leverage the opportunities from the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and the increasing demand from the Indian middle class for premium agrifood products, Australian premium food & beverage companies will showcase the best of Australian premium agrifood products at Aahar 2024 to connect with the Indian businesses and consumers.



The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnership with the state governments of New South Wales and Victoria is bringing together 20+ Australian brands to showcase their products at the Australian Pavilion located at Hall No.1, Stand No in Aahar 2024.



The Australian pavilion at Aahar 2024 will showcase products across different categories ranging from sheep meat, seafood and aquaculture, horticulture, grains and pulses and premium health food products.



Australia's reputation for clean, green and safe produce makes Australia a compelling destination to develop, commercialise, scale and source the next generation of agriculture and food technologies.



Taste the Wonders of Australia



Coinciding with Aahar 2024, the Australian High Commissioner to India, HE Philip Green OAM is hosting the inaugural 'Taste the Wonders of Australia' event on 7 March 2024 at the Australian High Commission, New Delhi.



The event will provide an opportunity Indian and Australian businesses to come together to network, enjoy Australian food and beverage and celebrate the depth of our bilateral relationship. The event menu will be curated by Indian celebrity Chef Saby using the Australian ingredients and produce.



The event is being delivered in partnership with ANZ Bank, HCL Technologies, Linfox, HSBC Bank and Qantas Airways. Products featured have been generously provided by Avocados Australia, Meat and Livestock Australia, Tassal, Western Australian Government, Treasury Wine Estates and Saint Andrews Beach Brewery.



Speaking about the Australian participation at Aahar 2024, Mr John Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner â€“ South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said, "India and Australia's bilateral ties have seen remarkably strengthened over the years, and our produces in various sectors have grown exponentially. It is this partnership and shared prosperity that has motivated us to bring our products to India and collaborate with local importers to enhance trade relations and further strengthen the bond between our two nations. We can see Australian products featuring more and more in Indian cuisine, from dals to lamb biryani paired with premium Australian wine. If you are after fine high-quality, great tasting products - come and visit us at Aahar."



About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission



The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia's prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.

