Strike On Sumy: One Person Injured, School And Medical Facilities Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, as a result of an enemy missile attack, one civilian was injured and the premises of a school, two medical institutions, and a water utility were damaged.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Preliminary, one civilian was injured as a result of the attack. The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional center of emergency medical care, and the water utility were damaged," the statement said.
It is noted that all the necessary services are working at the hit site. The Proliska humanitarian mission has joined to eliminate the consequences and provide assistance.
As reported, Russians launched missile strikes on Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure.
