Moscow Exchange reports unprecedented surge in private investor activity

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Russia's largest stock market, reported an unprecedented surge in private investor activity during February, marking an all-time high. According to a press release issued on Wednesday, a staggering 4.1 million individual investors engaged in transactions on the exchange, showcasing a remarkable 11 percent year-on-year increase. The total investment during the reporting period amounted to 74.2 billion rubles (USD820 million), with the majority of funds, approximately 59.1 billion rubles, directed towards investments in bonds.



The cumulative number of individuals holding brokerage accounts on MOEX surpassed 30.7 million by the end of last month, reflecting a burgeoning interest in financial markets among private investors. Notably, these investors collectively opened a substantial 54.3 million accounts, underscoring the widespread participation in Russia's financial landscape.



Among the favored securities held by private investors in their portfolios, shares of prominent entities took center stage. Russia's largest lender, SBER Bank, dominated with 37.9 percent, followed by state energy giant Gazprom (14.1 percent), oil major Lukoil (14.1 percent), tech giant Yandex (7.9 percent), and stocks from energy companies Surgutneftegaz and Rosneft, along with mining majors Norilsk Nickel and Severstal.



The surge in private investor activity aligns with broader market dynamics, as data released earlier this week indicated that the total trading volumes across MOEX's markets soared to an impressive 111.4 trillion rubles in February. This marked a substantial increase from the 83.6 trillion rubles recorded a year ago. Furthermore, the foreign exchange (FX) market, a significant component of MOEX's operations, witnessed a notable uptick in trading volume, reaching 27.7 trillion rubles compared to 19.4 trillion in February 2023.



This remarkable uptrend in private investor engagement and overall market activity underscores the resilience and attractiveness of Russia's financial markets, even against a backdrop of economic challenges and geopolitical complexities. The record-breaking numbers not only highlight the growing confidence of individual investors but also position MOEX as a key player in fostering a vibrant and dynamic financial ecosystem within the country.







MENAFN07032024000045015687ID1107947546