Charles Hoskinson Isn't Leaving Cardano For Midnight

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) There have been uncertainties about Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson's position in the community.

Charles Hoskinson, who also serves as CEO of IOHK, took to X to address rumors about his possible departure from Cardano to join Midnight.

Charles Hoskinson Updates The Cardano Community

Following a series of discussions on X by The Cardano Times - a Cardano media and news company - Charles Hoskinson used the opportunity to address speculations about his position in the community.

Replying to a question about whether he would join Midnight or adopt a multi-chain strategy, Charles boldly said, 'The answer is no.'

He says the hundreds of IOG engineers and scientists working on Cardano daily confirm that.

Initially, the rumors intensified when Charles Hoskinson was expected to leave Cardano if he didn't get funding through Project Catalyst - a fund for global innovation within the ADA ecosystem - nine months ago.

Charles Hoskinson's participation in Midnight has sparked speculation, but it has been explained as part of IOG's broader vision for a robust and diverse blockchain environment.

The Cardano founder has reiterated his commitment and vision for ADA, highlighting a future where Cardano flourishes alongside innovative ventures like Midnight.

All of this falls under IOG's expanding blockchain ecosystem, showcasing Hoskinson's leadership and dedication to advancing the crypto space.