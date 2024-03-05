ICC Prosecutor: Reasonable Grounds To Believe Two Russian Commanders Bear Responsibility For Three Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan says there are reasonable grounds to believe that the commander of the long-range aviation of Russia's aerospace force Sergei Kobylash and Black Sea fleet commander Viktor Sokolov bear individual criminal responsibility for at least three crimes.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Khan's statement released Tuesday.

"On the basis of evidence collected and analysed by my Office pursuant to its independent investigations, the Pre-Trial Chamber has confirmed that there are reasonable grounds to believe that General Kobylash and Admiral Sokolov bear individual criminal responsibility for the following three crimes: 1) the war crime of directing attacks against civilian objects (article 8(2)(b)(ii) of the Rome Statute); 2) the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects (article 8(2)(b)(iv) of the Rome Statute); and 3) the crime against humanity of inhumane acts under article 7(1)(k) of the Rome Statute," the prosecutor stated.

issues arrest warrants against Russian long-range aviation and Black Sea Fleet commander

According to Khan, his Office noted in a statement that these individuals were responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including strikes on power plants and substations from October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.

He also noted that in issuing these warrants, his Office once again emphasized that the relevant persons operated in the context of acts of aggression committed by the Russian armed forces against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, unleashed in 2014

Zelensky:has taken another step - arrest warrants for commanders of Russian murderers

"I have repeatedly emphasised that those responsible for actions that impact innocent civilians or protected objects must know that this conduct is bound by a set of rules reflected in international humanitarian law. All wars have rules. Those rules bind all without exception.

As I have made clear, these laws cannot be interpreted so as to render them devoid of meaning. This applies to the Situation in Ukraine and applies with equal vigour in all Situations for which my Office has jurisdiction," Khan stated.

He also thanked the partners whose support allowed the Office to move move forward in the collection of evidence.

"I wish to express my thanks in particular to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine whose engagement has been essential in supporting the work my Office has carried out, including on the ground in Ukraine. I will also continue to seek cooperation from the Russian Federation in relation to the Situation in Ukraine, and ensure my Office fully meets its responsibility pursuant to article 54 of the Rome Statute to investigate incriminating and exonerating circumstances equally," Khan said.

