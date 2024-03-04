Astana To Host Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 20th session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental
Commission on Economic Cooperation will take place in Astana, the
capital of Kazakhstan, tomorrow, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.
Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation
led by the co-chairman of the commission, Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov.
Within the framework of the meeting, a review of the work done
during the past period since the 19th meeting of the
Intergovernmental Commission, cooperation in trade and economy,
energy, industry, construction, transport and logistics, ecology,
agriculture, information and communication technologies, education,
health, youth policy and other fields discussions are planned.
The co-chairman of the commission from the Kazakh side is
Transport Minister Marat Karabayev.
It is worth noting that the 19th Meeting of the Joint
Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan
was held in Baku.
Before the meeting, a bilateral meeting was held between the
Co-Chairs of the Commission, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of
Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin. The sides exchanged views
on the current status of cooperation and new cooperation
opportunities between the two countries.
