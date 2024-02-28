(MENAFN- Baystreet) RocketLab Cites Billion-Dollar-Plus Contract Backlog

Stellantis' Chrysler to Recall Jeeps in Hundreds of ThousandsStarbucks Restarts Labour Talks With UnionBeyond Meat's Stock Rises 70% On Cost-Cutting MeasuresBumble to Issue Layoffs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Barclays Raises S&P 500 Target To 5300

Barclays Bank (BCS) has raised its price target for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5300 from 4800 previously, saying the bulls remain firmly in control of the stock market.

Barclays is the latest firm to raise its price target on the S&P 500. Earlier in February, investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS) raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 to 5,200.

Yardeni Research currently has the most bullish outlook for stocks this year with a year-end target of 5,400 on the S&P 500 index.

The S&P 500, which is comprised of the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. by market capitalization, is currently at 5,078.18, having risen 28% in the last year.

Barclays' new target for the index implies about 5% growth from current levels.

Analysts see tailwinds for the stock market this year that include lower interest rates, a strong job market, and solid corporate earnings.

Barclays' stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months to trade at $8.56 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks