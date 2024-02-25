Sailors go missing in eastern Caribbean after yacht hijacked by escaped prisoners

(MENAFN) Two sailors are currently unaccounted for in the eastern Caribbean following the hijacking of their yacht by three escaped prisoners. The missing individuals, believed to be US citizens, have not been located, and their status and whereabouts remain uncertain.



The incident unfolded when three prisoners, who have since been apprehended, reportedly commandeered the yacht from St. George's, the capital of Grenada, and navigated approximately 80 miles to the nearby island of St. Vincent.



While the owners of the yacht have not been formally identified, the Salty Dawg Sailing Association, a non-profit organization, has named them as Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel. The situation underscores the urgency of the search and rescue efforts to locate the missing sailors and ensure their safety in the wake of this alarming incident in the Caribbean waters.



The Salty Dawg Sailing Association described Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, the owners of the hijacked yacht, as "veteran cruisers" and longstanding members of the association. They were characterized as "warm-hearted and capable" individuals, reflecting their extensive experience and proficiency in sailing and navigating the waters of the Caribbean and beyond.



According to the association, a cruising skipper reached out to report concerning news about a member's yacht named Simplicity. The vessel was discovered "anchored and abandoned" off a beach located on the island of St. Vincent.



"The good Samaritan had boarded the boat and noted that the owners … were not onboard and found evidence of apparent violence," the association stated in a declaration.



"This is a very upsetting event and details are still unconfirmed by the authorities, but this does appear to be a tragic event," Bob Osborn, the president of the association, commented on the matter. "In all my years of cruising the Caribbean, I have never heard of anything like this."

