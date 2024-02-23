Kuwait Embassies Celebrate Nat'l, Liberation Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait embassies in Hungary, Austria, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria have celebrated the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day.

Speaking in a festival, Kuwait's Ambassador to Hungary Saad Al-Asousi welcomed the attendees, including Minister of State and Deputy Minister of Defense of Hungary Tamas Vargha, in addition to senior officials.

He stressed the strength and growing bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields, conveying greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti people on this occasion, wishing Kuwait everlasting stability and prosperity.

In Sofia, Kuwait Embassy celebrated the same occasion Thursday evening, in the presence of senior officials, leaders of political parties in Bulgaria as well as others.

Kuwait's Ambassador Ghazi Al-Fadhli sent greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him well-being, and Kuwaiti people progress and prosperity.

In a speech during the festival, the ambassador highlighted Kuwait's distinguished democracy as a peace-loving country that respects human rights, international treaties and charters.

He touched upon the relations between Kuwait and Bulgaria that have mutual respect and cooperation in multiple fields.

In Vienna, Kuwait Embassy held a ceremony on the national days that featured a galaxy of high-level economists, politicians as well as heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Austria, in addition to some senior officials and parliamentarians.

Former Austrian president Dr. Heinz Fischer, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Wali as well as others were among the attendees.

Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and its Permanent Representative to the UN Talal Al-Fassam congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti people, wishing everlasting security and prosperity to Kuwait.

Speaking in a statement to KUNA and Kuwait TV, the ambassador lauded historic relations between Kuwait and Austria, referring that the two countries will mark their 60th diplomatic rotations next year.

The attendance shows the strong relations between the two countries, and their keenness on promoting and enhancing them, he said, affirming that he would work on boosting these ties in the next period.

For his part, Fischer congratulated the government and people of Kuwait on these glorious days, extolling at the same time the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries at various levels.

He said that when he visited Kuwait during his tenure, he learned about what Kuwait has accomplished, and is still being made, in terms of ambitious development projects for the benefit of its people.

He affirmed that Austria and Kuwait share a deep-rooted policy of cooperation based on establishing peace.

In reply to a question by KUNA about his position on the brutal Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, Fischer, known for his support to Arab issues, said that as an Austrian citizen he believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not represent Israel.

He noted that the political path Netanyahu pursuing is wrong and dangerous, adding that it leads to the fall of many innocent victims on both sides.

He demanded supporting all those calling for a ceasefire, the release of the captives and entering into negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution.

Fisher also emphasized that the Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens supports all institutions working to end this tragedy, referring that the center cannot act alone and independently because this is one of the tasks of the great powers and the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Tunisia's Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to international organization Ilham Ammar congratulated Kuwait, saying that the festival and attendance show Kuwait's status. She noted that the festival is a chance to communicate with her peers of different countries.

In Astana, Kuwait Embassy marked the national days during a festival that featured deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and some senior officials, as well as heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions in the country.

Speaking in the festival, Kuwait's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Omar Al-Kandari conveyed sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying to Allah to protect His Highness the Amir and Kuwait.

He noted that Kuwait's government has adopted a comprehensive and ambitious plan and roadmap aiming to achieve the country's 2035 vision.

The ambassador commended the key meeting held between His Highness the Amir and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his participation in the GCC summit in Jeddah.

On Palestinian issue, the ambassador praised steadfastness of Palestinian people against Israel, pointing to Kuwait's endeavors by launching an air aid bridge to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (pickup previous)

kt









MENAFN23022024000071011013ID1107892454