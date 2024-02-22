Vodafone Idea Continues To Lose Subscribers In Indian Market: TRAI Data

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers in the Indian market as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained subscribers in December 2023, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers in December, as compared with a loss of 10.73 lakh subscribers in November.

Reliance Jio added 39.94 lakh net wireless subscribers as compared with 34.47 lakh in November. Bharti Airtel managed to add 18.5 lakh subscribers, a bit higher than the previous month.

According to the TRAI data, the combined mobile connection additions went up 35.78 per cent to 43.22 lakh from November to December-end.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd lost 1.5 lakh wireless subscribers in December, about 84 per cent lower than the earlier month.

Bharti Airtel leads the active subscriber tally with more than 98.9 per cent of active subscribers. Jio's active subscribers fell to 92.32 per cent in December, in comparison to 93.87 per cent in the previous month, according to the data.