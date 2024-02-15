I Reject Premise That Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Unattainable - US Ambassador (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. I reject the
premise that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is unattainable,
said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby during today's press
conference, Trend reports.
''I totally accept that Azerbaijanis and Armenians can live
together. If I didn't accept that I wouldn't be hopeful that a
peace deal was possible. In the same fashion the agreement that we
saw in December on the exchange of prisoners and Armenia's support
for Azerbaijan's COP presidency – that's a proof of concept that
the two countries can do a deal. I certainly accept the premise
that there is no reason to think that Azerbaijanis and Armenians
can't live together in harmony as neighbors, as trading partners. I
reject the premise that peace is impossible. It is difficult and
getting over that can be hard,'' he noted.
