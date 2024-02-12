Keolis MHI Marks UAE National Environment Day with Sustainable Harvest Initiative

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy) Dubai, UAE (February 9, 2024) –In alignment with the celebration of UAE National Environment Day, officially on February 4th, and in line with the latest announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, to extend the “Year of Sustainability” into 2024, Keolis MHI, a transportation leader and operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, hosted recently a community harvest event, reaffirming its commitment to environmental care. Organised by the Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE) department, the event took place at their community garden with staff.



Celebrating Sustainability & Community:

mirroring the UAE's dedication to sustainability, Keolis MHI's initiative brought together staff, the Executive team, and special guests for a morning of cultivating fresh produce and fostering environmental awareness. This collaborative effort highlights the company's values and its commitment to the UAE's environmental goals, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the National Climate Change Plan.



Fresh Harvest, Eco-Conscious Packaging:

The harvested vegetables were packaged in brown paper bags, supporting the UAE's ban on plastic bags and promoting sustainable practices. This eco-friendly approach reflects Keolis MHI's dedication to reducing its environmental impact and aligning with the UAE's sustainability vision.



Mr. Paul Williams, QHSE Director at Keolis MHI, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “At Keolis MHI, we extend beyond delivering transportation services to actively shaping a sustainable future. Whether engaging with the public or fostering an eco-conscious culture within our organisation, we emphasise a clear message – Together, we can create a meaningful impact. Our community harvest event illustrates not just our dedication to environmental responsibility, but also our commitment to staff engagement and raising awareness among our peers”.

He added “A major highlight of this event, was our choice of sustainable packaging – a deliberate step. As we proudly contribute to the UAE's efforts to reduce plastic waste, we actively support initiatives aimed at creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment."

In alignment with the call to action from Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, urging all stakeholders, including public and governmental bodies, relevant organisations, and the community, to unite in championing local products in the UAE, the community garden represents our initial stride towards realising this shared objective.



Keolis MHI's Ongoing Commitment:

This event demonstrates Keolis MHI's enduring commitment to infuse environmentally conscious practices seamlessly into its operational framework, emphasising its dedication to making positive contributions to the communities it serves. As a company, Keolis MHI aspires to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation services, aspiring to set a compelling example for others to follow. A key pillar of operational framework is the Planet, an obligation to consistently integrate eco-friendly initiatives, prioritise the well-being of our environment and inspire a broader shift towards sustainability within the transportation industry.



Our commitment reflects our vision for a greener and more sustainable future, one where responsible practices are not just encouraged but become integral to the ethos of our organisation.





