Farmers Protest To Continue In Rome Says Calvani

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leader of one of the groups of farmers who have been staging
protests with their tractors to draw attention to their plight as
part of Europe-wide demonstrations said Saturday that a new protest
will take place at Rome's Circus Maximus arena next Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Danilo Calvani, the leader of Cra Agricoltori 'Betrayed Farmers'
group, said the protests would not stop after Premier Giorgia
Meloni met agricultural associations on Friday and pledged to help
them and the
EU dropped a proposed law to make farmers cut the use of
pesticides by half by 2030.
"There will be at least 20,000 people," said Calvani, announcing
next Thursday's protest.
"A group of our tractors will depart in a convoy from Cecchina and
reach the heart of Rome, going as far as Circus Maximus.
"There should be about 15 vehicles, escorted by the forces of
law order.
"Thursday's will only be the first of our demonstrations.
Our protest will go on".
A handful of tractors went into central Rome on Friday, parading
around the Colosseum, and a bigger protest was staged on the city's
GRA motorway ring road in the evening.
But farmers who went to protest at Sanremo have gone away after
the presenter of the Sanremo Song Festival, Amadeus, read out a
statement by stressing that they were not seeking additional
subsidies or handouts, but measures to make sure they get a fair
price for their produce, saying their revenues often do not cover
their production costs at the moment.
The farmers from another protest group, Riscatto, are pondering
their next move, although sources said they are reasonably
satisfied with Friday's developments.
These include the government saying it would drop plans to scrap
an exemption on income-tax Irpef for farmers and would change it
instead so it is better targeted to those in need.
