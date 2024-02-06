President Ilham Aliyev, Strong Leader That Country Needs - Azerbaijanis Around World

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijanis
living in Estonia will support the candidacy of President Ilham
Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for
February 7, said a statement of the House of Azerbaijan in Estonia,
Trend reports.
Furthermore, Fuad Aydinbeyzade, the head of the Azerbaijan
National Association Queensland (ANAQ), Australia, emphasized that
Azerbaijanis residing in the country take pride in the
accomplishments of Azerbaijan as a sovereign nation, led by
President Ilham Aliyev. Specifically, they commend the liberation
of ancestral Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation.
"We are confident that under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev, Azerbaijan will make even more significant growth and
development," said Aydinbeyzade.
Ulviya Jabbarova, the supervisor of the Coordination Council of
Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland, head of the Azerbaijan House
in Helsinki, and chairwoman of the Azer-Turk Youth Organization,
extended her best wishes to Ilham Aliyev for success in the
presidential election as the leader of the victorious nation.
"I am sure that our people, experiencing the joy of victory
President Ilham Aliyev gifted us, will always proudly voice the
words of genius personality, National Leader Heydar Aliyev "I am
proud to be an Azerbaijani!"," Jabbarova emphasized.
Zumrud Dadashova, the supervisor of the Coordination Council of
Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries for Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of
Jordan), also conveyed her assurance that the Azerbaijani people's
choice for a victorious leader will undoubtedly be President Ilham
Aliyev.
"We are proud to say that we support the candidacy of Ilham
Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election under the motto
'Continuing the victorious path!'" Dadashova said.
Hajar Gala, the Chairman of the Cultural Association of
Azerbaijanis in Australia, expressed her wholehearted support for
the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev.
"Ilham Aliyev's innovative program and superb diplomacy resulted
in the effective liberation of lands that had been occupied for
three decades. We are certain that, based on this achievement, our
people will once again place their trust in Ilham Aliyev at the
next election," Gala emphasized.
Sedat Shamilli, the Chairman of the Khari Bulbul Cultural
Association of World Azerbaijanis in the Polish city of Krakow,
expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his dedicated
efforts in service to the motherland and the people. Particularly
noteworthy was the acknowledgment of President Aliyev's significant
role in the complete liberation of Karabakh from Armenian
occupation.
"We will always support Ilham Aliyev's policy and do our best to
promote and represent our motherland in Poland," Shamilli said.
Isai Aronovich Skvirsky, who lives in the Israeli city of
Netanya and is the holder of the Golden Badge and diploma "Honorary
Baku resident and the title "Ambassador of Peace", mentioned in his
address to President Ilham Aliyev that he was born in Baku in 1936.
He graduated from secondary school No. 6 in 1955, graduated from
Azerbaijan Technical University in 1960, and worked in high
positions in the Ministry of Industrial Construction from 1960 to
1996.
"Having had the privilege of meeting the esteemed National
Leader Heydar Aliyev on multiple occasions, I currently reside in
Israel. I firmly believe that, especially in challenging times,
Azerbaijan requires a robust leader like President Ilham Aliyev,
who has successfully restored the country's territorial integrity.
I urge all voters to make the prudent choice for the continued
prosperity of our shared homeland, Azerbaijan," Skvirsky added.
Residing in Riyadh, Kamalya Mejidli underscored the commitment
of Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia to endorse the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election.
"President Ilham Aliyev has restored historical justice,
demonstrating to the world that no external power can derail
Azerbaijan from its rightful path. We are deeply grateful to our
leader for winning a resounding victory for us. May God continue to
illuminate his path!" Mejidli said.
Eluja Atali, a writer residing in Stockholm, Sweden, highlighted
that the upcoming extraordinary presidential election on February 7
marks the first election since the liberation of her native
Karabakh.
"Respected Mr. President, as a military commander, you have
successfully liberated our lands from occupation and restored the
integrity of our country! I am confident in your victory in the
upcoming election," Atali said.
Elkhan Gahramanli, the supervisor of the Coordinating Council of
Azerbaijanis for Australia and the countries in Oceania for
Malaysia, is optimistic that a president to be elected on February
7 will guide Azerbaijan to even greater successes and steadfastly
defend the interests of the Azerbaijani people.
"As a fellow Azerbaijani, I stand in support of President Ilham
Aliyev in this pivotal and historic election," Gahramanli said.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.