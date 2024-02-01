Shilpa Saklani: Kaikeyi Was Warrior, Diplomat, Most-Favoured Queen

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Saklani, who essays the role of Kaikeyi in television show 'Shrimad Ramayan', has shared that her character has much more than just being a negative character; she was a warrior, a diplomat, and the most-favoured queen.

'Shrimad Ramayan' narrates the life and teachings of Lord Ram. In the ongoing narrative, viewers have seen Mata Sita and Lord Ram exchange sacred vows in a beautiful union at Mithila, but back in Ayodhya, they will soon be tested by an intricate web of desires and insecurities.

Queen Kaikeyi, known for her beauty, intelligence, and political prowess, plays a pivotal role in this saga. Her initial devotion to King Dashrath will soon be overshadowed by insecurity.

Talking about her character in the show, Shilpa said, "Queen Kaikeyi is a formidable character; her internal struggle between love and ambition needs an actor to add so much depth to the on-screen portrayal."

"She is a queen who loves her husband, but she can't fight the insecurities that Mantara keeps fueling and she makes the choice that eventually tears her family apart. Kaikeyi epitomises the complex emotions of human nature and showcases how insecurities can be manipulated for others' motives, making for one of the biggest teachings of the Ramayan. Warrior, diplomat, and the most favoured queen; there's so much more to Kaikeyi than just being a negative character," she added.

'Shrimad Ramayan' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

aa/sha