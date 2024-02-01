Ilham Aliyev - Presidential Candidate Of Great Nation - World Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Azerbaijanis
residing in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia have expressed
their position regarding the upcoming extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, Trend reports.
The statement from diaspora organizations united in the
Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in America said that President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during his leadership
of the country, has transformed it into a powerful state which is a
regional leader holding a worthy place in the global community.
"Respected Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as a logical consequence
of your wise policy, today the Azerbaijani state has completely
restored its territorial integrity. We, Azerbaijani Americans,
under the slogan 'Victorious Leader of Victorious People,' believe
in your victory in the upcoming extraordinary presidential election
and wish you success in continuing your activities as the head of
the country," the statement reads.
Professor Yulduz Ragimov of York University in Canada noted that
the Azerbaijani community in Canada strongly supports the candidacy
of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming presidential election.
"Thanks to Ilham Aliyev's high leadership qualities and his
unprecedented services to the state and the people, the
presidential election will take place in Azerbaijan, which has
fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. As a
result of President Ilham Aliyev's political course, a strong
Azerbaijani state independently resolved the Karabakh conflict,
which international organizations had been unable to resolve for
years," the professor emphasized.
In an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Cultural
Association of Victoria, operating in Melbourne, expressed full
support for his candidacy in the election. The appeal was signed by
the center's secretary Nira Elgart.
"Mr. President, you are the main reason we, in distant
Australia, walk with a sense of pride that you have raised the
country to such heights! To witness the further development of
Azerbaijan, we call on all Azerbaijani citizens with the right to
vote to support the victorious candidacy of Supreme Commander Ilham
Aliyev on February 7, 2024, in the extraordinary presidential
election," the appeal said.
The Chairman of the Patriot Association of Azerbaijani Diaspora
Organizations in Egypt and the Society of Egyptian-Azerbaijani
Friendship, the coordinator of the Coordination Council of
Azerbaijanis in Arab countries in Egypt Seymur Nasirov also
expressed full support for President Ilham Aliyev's candidacy by
the Azerbaijani diaspora in Egypt.
"We invite all our compatriots living in different countries
around the world to actively participate in supporting our Leader
in the election, who, with golden letters, inscribed the name of
our nation in the list of victorious nations, ensuring the
territorial integrity of the country. We are confident that our
people will choose the victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev,"
Nasirov noted.
The founder of the Azerbaijan Cultural Society in Edmonton
Farhad Eyyubov pointed out that tens of millions of compatriots
stand behind President Ilham Aliyev, love and support him.
"In these historic days, we feel a special pride and honor to be
next to you – our victorious Supreme Commander. We are proud of you
and love you, Mr. President!" he emphasized.
The Head of the Coordination Bureau of Southern Azerbaijanis in
the UK Savash Marandli expressed confidence in his address that
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani
people will continue to live in prosperity, and Azerbaijan will
continue to thrive.
Activists of the diaspora residing in Toronto Ilgar and Peri
Mamedovs, and active member of the Association of Azerbaijanis in
Quebec Kamala Aliyeva underlined that the Azerbaijani community in
Canada unequivocally supports the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev.
"As Azerbaijanis living in Canada, we express deep gratitude to
you for the liberation of the homeland's occupied lands, for
achieving victory, ensuring historical justice. You are the only
candidate who can ensure the further development and prosperity of
our people. We believe that under your leadership, Azerbaijan will
achieve even greater heights. We are confident that you will
further strengthen Azerbaijan," the activists noted.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan on December
19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
