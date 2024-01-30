Computer-Aided Engineering Market Size, Share, Demand, Key Players Analysis And Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Computer-Aided Engineering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The global computer-aided engineering market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) involves the application of advanced computer software and simulation techniques to analyze, design, and optimize various engineering processes and systems. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing product development, reducing time-to-market, and improving overall product quality. It also encompasses a wide array of engineering domains, including structural analysis, fluid dynamics, thermal analysis, electromagnetics, and more. Moreover, CAE serves as a digital laboratory, enabling engineers and businesses to make data-driven decisions, enhance innovation, and stay competitive in the ever-evolving landscape of engineering and manufacturing.



Computer-Aided Engineering Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is driven by the increasing complexity of engineering projects across industries, ranging from automotive and aerospace to construction and electronics. Companies are seeking more efficient and cost-effective ways to develop intricate designs and ensure their functionality, and CAE offers a compelling solution. Besides, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into CAE software is reshaping the industry. These technologies enable predictive modeling and automated optimization, allowing engineers to explore a broader design space and discover innovative solutions faster. Businesses that embrace AI and ML in CAE gain a competitive edge by accelerating their product development cycles and reducing costly trial-and-error iterations. Moreover, sustainability is becoming a paramount concern for businesses worldwide. CAE is playing a pivotal role in this context by helping organizations design eco-friendly products and processes. Furthermore, the global push toward Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is escalating the demand for CAE. As manufacturing processes become more digitized and interconnected, CAE aids in the design of smart and interconnected systems. It ensures that components work seamlessly together and that systems are reliable, safe, and efficient.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody Dynamics Optimization & Simulation

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by End-Use Industry:



Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Altair Engineering Inc.

Ansys Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

BenQ Asia Pacific Corp.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Dassault Systemes

ESI Group

Exa Corporation

Mentor Graphics Corporation

MSC Software Corporation

NUMECA International

Seiko Epson Corporation Siemens Digital Industries Software

