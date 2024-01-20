Angelina Jolie Criticizes The 'Ignorant' Decision To Pull 'Eternals' From Release In Some Countries

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)



Marvel's latest movie, The Eternals, will not be shown in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. The film - which contains same-sex kiss.

Actor Angelina Jolie says she's“sad” for the audiences who won't get to see her new Marvel film,“Eternals” after it was banned in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, over a same-sex relationship.

Asked by Australian outlet news about concerns in those countries over the film's same-sex-marriage

between Phastos and Haaz Sleiman, Angelina Jolie

- who plays the immortal Thena in the film - called such fears“ignorant.”

“I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love,” she said.“How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

In the film, Phastos, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry, is married to Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman, who was born in Dubai. The pair share Marvel's first on-screen same-sex kiss.

In the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, Deadline reported that a version of The Eternals

will be released that removes all scenes of intimacy - be they heterosexual or homosexual.



Meanwhile in Kuwait and Qatar, the Chloe Zhao-directed super-gods movie was blocked. The issue, we hear, may not solely be the same-sex kiss, but rather that overall these markets have historically had a problem with the depiction of gods and prophets, something they consider blasphemous

