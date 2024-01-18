Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) Market Size 2024-32 Share, Industry Research Report

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) Market?



The global peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) market was US$ 0.64 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, the global peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) market to register a CAGR of 5.9 % which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 1.07 Billion.



What are Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS)?



Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) represent medical devices crafted to administer controlled electrical stimulation to peripheral nerves, those situated outside the central nervous system encompassing the brain and spinal cord. The primary objective of these devices is therapeutic, serving to address various medical conditions. Specifically, PNS finds application in pain management, the treatment of specific neurological disorders, and assistance in the rehabilitation of muscles. The fundamental mechanism involves the delivery of electrical impulses to targeted peripheral nerves. Through this process, PNS has the capability to modulate nerve activity, exerting an influence on the transmission of pain signals within the nervous system.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) industry?



The peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) market growth is on a notable upswing, propelled by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, neurological disorders, and the broader adoption of neuromodulation therapies. These medical devices, designed to administer controlled electrical stimulation to peripheral nerves, are gaining prominence for their effectiveness in pain management and rehabilitation. The market is witnessing a transition towards advanced implantable PNS technologies that offer customizable parameters to tailor treatments for individual patients. Additionally, growing awareness of non-opioid pain management alternatives is contributing to the peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) market growth. With ongoing technological advancements and a rising aging population, the PNS market is poised for sustained growth, fostering collaborations between healthcare providers and device manufacturers to elevate patient outcomes.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



Product Type:



Implantable Peripheral Nerve Stimulators

External Peripheral Nerve Stimulator



Application:



Chronic Pain Management

Neurological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others



End-User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pain Management Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



Technology:



Electrical Stimulation

Pulsed Radiofrequency

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Others



Mode of Purchase:



Disposable Devices

Rechargeable Devices



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Nevro Corp

Nuvectra Corporation

Stimwave Technologies

Bioness Inc.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

SPR Therapeutics

BioMedical Design Inc.

NeuroSigma Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

St. Jude Medical Inc. (now part of Abbott Laboratories)



