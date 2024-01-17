Ecuadorian Rainforest Highlights Ingredients At Southeastern IFT Expo 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ecuadorian Rainforest , a supplier of natural ingredients, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Southeastern IFT Suppliers Night. This is a regional event, taking place on February 8th in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides an exciting opportunity for Ecuadorian Rainforest to present its premium ingredient portfolio to clients in the Atlanta area.

For the event, Ecuadorian Rainforest will highlight its range of organic powders, encompassing herbs, botanicals, algae, fruits, and vegetables. This focused showcase aims to offer businesses in the Atlanta region a firsthand experience of the extensive array of ingredients, fostering potential collaborations and partnerships.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore Ecuadorian Rainforest's booth and gain insights into how the company's organic powders can seamlessly integrate into their product lines.

Ecuadorian Rainforest invites clients to explore how these exclusive ingredients can bring added value to their enterprises. Proudly boasting certifications including cGMP, Kosher, Halal, Vegan, USDA Organic, and QAI Certified, Ecuadorian Rainforest emphasizes its dedication to delivering unparalleled quality.

With a legacy spanning more than 20 years, Ecuadorian Rainforest, founded by Marlene Siegel in 1997, offers a diverse array of over 1,000 fruit, herb, marine, spice, and vegetable ingredients, the company prides itself on consolidating a comprehensive selection. Upholding a commitment to excellence, Ecuadorian Rainforest ensures the quality of its natural ingredients through meticulous and stringent quality-control processes, setting industry benchmarks for the highest standards.

