Border Blockade Suspended Until Mar 1 - Agreement Signed In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland has signed an agreement with the organizers of the blockade of checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, as a result of which the protesters suspend their protest until March 1.

This was stated by Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak during a press conference in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

An agreement that will result in the cessation of protests at the automobile checkpoints in three settlements (Korczowa, Hrebenne, Dorohusk) was signed, Klimchak said.

According to him, the agreement, which contains seven points, will be valid until March 1. During this time, the Polish government undertakes to solve the problems of carriers.