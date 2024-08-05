UAE offers array of activities to cater every interest

(MENAFN) Whether you’re in the mood for creativity, play, or learning, the United Arab Emirates offers a diverse array of activities this week to cater to every interest. From August 5 to 11, the Emirates will host a variety of events and experiences, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.



For those inclined towards artistic endeavors, this week presents several opportunities. At The Bridge in Al Qana, art enthusiasts can dive into acrylic painting sessions, perfect for unleashing creativity. Alternatively, aspiring writers can enhance their craft by attending a writers' workshop at Warehouse421, where they will receive valuable feedback from a peer reviewer. These events provide a platform for personal growth and creative expression.



Families with young children will find plenty to do as well. OliOli’s, the renowned children’s play museum, has recently unveiled five new interactive installations. Highlights include the punch-a-nator, which combines boxing with music, and the shake-o-matic, designed for dancing fun. Other new features are the hang-o-rama, featuring monkey bars, the bolt-a-tron for sprints, and the pull-a-nator, which focuses on muscle activation. The museum is tailored for children aged 1 to 11, though older kids may also find enjoyment in its varied exhibits. The museum operates from 10am to 7pm Monday to Wednesday, extending to 8pm on Thursdays, and 9pm from Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at Dh139 for one child and one adult.



For those interested in cultural experiences, the Korean Cultural Centre is hosting a one-day K-Pop dance class. This event promises an exciting opportunity to learn the moves of popular K-Pop routines. Additionally, the Theatre of Digital Art is presenting "Alice in Wonderland 360º," an immersive experience based on Lewis Carroll’s classic novel. Attendees can join Alice on her whimsical journey through Wonderland, meeting unique characters and tackling intriguing puzzles.



This week’s events in the United Arab Emirates offer something for every taste, whether you’re looking to explore new artistic skills, engage in fun activities with family, or experience cultural phenomena

MENAFN05082024000045015687ID1108517999