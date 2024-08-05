UK Prime Minister chairs emergency Cobra meeting with police officials amid riots

(MENAFN) On Monday, British Prime Keir Starmer chaired an emergency Cobra meeting with senior officials in response to a wave of far-right riots that have swept across various towns and cities in England. The violent unrest, described as some of the worst rioting the UK has experienced in recent years, resulted in over 150 over the weekend. The rioting was sparked by the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport the previous week.



The violence has spread to several locations, including Rotherham, Middlesbrough, and Bolton. Starmer, addressing the nation, condemned the "far-right thuggery" and pledged that those involved in the riots would "regret" their actions and face "the full force of the law." The Cobra meeting brought together senior Cabinet figures to strategize on the government's response to the ongoing unrest.



The surge in violence has led to mounting calls from MPs across the political spectrum for parliament to be recalled to debate the riots. The last recall of parliament occurred in the summer of 2021 during the evacuation of UK forces from Afghanistan. Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott called for a recall on X, describing the riots as unprecedented and threatening to life, property, and the police force. Similarly, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urged MPs to return to the Commons, highlighting both immediate and deeper, long-term issues.



The demand for a parliamentary recall has been echoed by figures from both sides of the political divide, including Tory leadership contender Dame Priti Patel and left-wing MP Zarah Sultana. The urgency of the situation has underscored the need for a comprehensive discussion on how to address and prevent such widespread violence.

