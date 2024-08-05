Bangladesh military chief declares formation of transitional gov’t as premier escapes nation

(MENAFN) On Monday, Bangladesh's military chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, announced the formation of a transitional following the dramatic flight of Prime Hasina from the country. This development comes in the wake of severe nationwide protests that began in July, initially sparked by demands for the abolition of quotas in government jobs. The protests later escalated to calls for Hasina’s resignation, amid widespread violence that has resulted in numerous casualties.



Sheikh Hasina, who has been in power since 2009 and is the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has reportedly fled to neighboring India. She has yet to make a public statement regarding the situation. The protests, which have claimed hundreds of lives and left many wounded, have led to a significant political upheaval in the country.



In his address to the nation, General Zaman called for calm and indicated that martial law might not be necessary if order is restored. He also pledged to investigate the deaths of the protesters, aiming to address the grievances that led to the unrest. This move reflects an effort by the military leadership to stabilize the situation and restore peace.



Despite the transition to military-led governance, student leaders, who have been pivotal in the protests, have expressed their opposition to a military takeover. Asif Mahmud, a key figure among the demonstrators, made a social media post affirming that students would not accept military rule. This stance highlights ongoing resistance and the complex political dynamics in Bangladesh during this period of transition.

