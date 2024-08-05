Outrage erupts over Google`s AI Olympics ad

(MENAFN) In recent times, a growing sense of disconnection has emerged between Silicon Valley and the broader world, a trend extending beyond just the iconic tech hub to any region driven by high-tech ambitions. This disconnect becomes particularly apparent with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), as companies vie for dominance in a crowded and competitive market. Amid this AI frenzy, public attention spans are dwindling, further complicating the task of standing out.



For established tech giants like Google's parent company, Alphabet, distinguishing itself from the deluge of AI innovations—such as chatbots, language models, and new platforms—poses a significant challenge. Despite its considerable financial resources and unparalleled brand recognition, Google must navigate this crowded landscape to maintain its competitive edge.



This struggle for visibility was evident during the opening week of the 2024 Paris Olympics when Google aired a notable advertisement featuring its AI tool, Gemini. The commercial featured a father narrating a touching story about his young daughter’s enthusiasm for running. The narrative highlighted the daughter’s admiration for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the renowned US track star and Olympic gold medalist. As the father spoke, viewers saw Google’s Gemini tool in action, generating responses to a query about “how to teach hurdle technique.”



The ad aimed to showcase Gemini’s capabilities by linking it to the excitement and personal stories surrounding the Olympics. However, it has sparked significant backlash, revealing deeper frustrations about the way tech companies like Google engage with public sentiments. The reaction underscores a broader issue of how the rapid pace of technological innovation often seems disconnected from the real-world concerns and perspectives of ordinary people.

