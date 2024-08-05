Nigerian president urges end to violent protests amid economic crisis

(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called for an end to the ongoing mass protests that have erupted over economic difficulties, attributing the violence to what he described as a agenda by a few individuals. The protests, which began on Thursday, have been marked by reports of looting, vandalism, and claims of excessive force used by security forces. Amnesty International reported that at least nine were killed in confrontations with the police, with another four fatalities attributed to a bomb attack. However, the Nigerian have denied these reports.



In his first public response to the unrest, President Tinubu acknowledged the widespread pain and frustration driving the demonstrations, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing the public's concerns. He assured citizens that the government is listening to their grievances and is dedicated to finding solutions. Nevertheless, Tinubu warned that those with a political agenda intent on destabilizing the nation would face resistance from security forces.



The protests highlight deep-seated frustrations over Nigeria's severe cost of living crisis, the worst in a generation, alongside accusations of mismanagement and corruption in the country. As Africa's most populous nation and a major oil producer, the crisis underscores broader issues within Nigeria's economic and political landscape.



