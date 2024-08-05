Demand increases for Schengen visas among UAE travelers

(MENAFN) Travelers from the United Arab Emirates are increasingly choosing Europe as their preferred holiday destination, with the United States coming in as the second most popular choice. According to a recent report by The Visa Services, a Dubai-based visa and residency firm, European countries such as Spain, Greece, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, and Switzerland are particularly favored by United Arab Emirates residents.



So far this year, trips to Europe have represented 65 percent of all travel requests processed by The Visa Services, with a significant majority—70 percent—being for family travel. In contrast, travel requests for the United States account for 25 percent, while destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Australia, and China, make up 15 percent of travel inquiries.



This trend is further reflected in the increase in Schengen visa applications from United Arab Emirates residents. During the second quarter of 2024, there was a 20 percent year-on-year rise in applications. Notably, the number of completed Schengen visa applications has tripled over the past year.



Anastasia Yanchenko, Commercial Director at The Visa Services, explained in an exclusive interview with The National that the United Arab Emirate’s diverse population means that, apart from Emiratis, most nationalities need visas to enter both Schengen countries and the United States.



The Schengen visa, which allows travel across 27 European countries, has seen a significant demand increase. Data shows that Russians are the largest group of applicants, constituting 35 percent, followed by Indians at 23 percent, Filipinos at 16 percent, Egyptians at 7 percent, Jordanians at 6 percent, and South Africans.



Additionally, there has been a notable shift in visa trends this summer, with a higher number of multiple-entry visas being issued compared to previous years. This change reflects a growing preference among travelers for more flexible visa options to facilitate repeated visits to Europe.

