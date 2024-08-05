US sprinter Noah Lyles triumphs Olympic gold medal in men's 100-meter race at Paris 2024

(MENAFN) On Sunday, US sprinter Noah Lyles achieved a significant milestone by winning an Olympic gold medal in the men's 100-meter race at the Paris 2024 Games. The 27-year-old triumphed in a nail-biting photo finish, narrowly surpassing Jamaica's Kishane Thompson at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Lyles clocked an impressive time of 9.784 seconds, edging out Thompson, who claimed the silver medal with a close 9.789 seconds.



Fred Kerley, another prominent sprinter from Team USA, secured the bronze medal with a commendable time of 9.81 seconds, adding to the United States' medal tally in track and field. These outstanding performances were a highlight of the games, showcasing the intense competition and high-caliber athleticism present at the event. Despite these remarkable achievements, the legendary Usain Bolt of Jamaica still holds the world record for the men's 100-meter dash, with an astonishing time of 9.58 seconds set in Berlin in 2009. Bolt also maintains the Olympic record, having run the distance in 9.63 seconds at the London 2012 Games.



The Paris 2024 Olympics have been a stage for extraordinary talent and thrilling athletic displays, with athletes from around the world striving to etch their names into the history books. As the games progress towards their conclusion on August 11, the world continues to witness remarkable feats of endurance, speed, and skill. Lyles' victory in the 100-meter race is a testament to his dedication and prowess, contributing to the legacy of excellence that defines the Olympic spirit.

