Galatasaray announces signing of midfielder Gabriel Sara from Norwich City

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Galatasaray officially announced the signing of Gabriel Sara from Norwich City. The Turkish Super Lig club has secured the Brazilian central midfielder on a five-year contract, marking a significant investment in their squad. According to the announcement, the deal was concluded after negotiations between Galatasaray, Sara, and Norwich City. The transfer fee for Sara is reported to be €18 million ($19.6 million), and his new contract will see him earn €2.75 million per season.



In their farewell message, Norwich City wished Gabriel Sara success in his future endeavors. This transfer marks a notable transition for Sara, who has been an influential player for Norwich. Since leaving São Paulo in 2022 to join Norwich, Sara made a substantial impact, scoring 21 goals and contributing 17 assists across 96 appearances. His performances have been instrumental for the team during his tenure.



Sara’s standout performances earned him recognition in the 2023-24 English Football League Championship team of the season. His selection for this honor reflects his significant contribution and impact in the league. With this accolade, Sara’s reputation as a key player was further cemented, making him an attractive prospect for clubs across Europe.



As Sara prepares to join Galatasaray, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record. His move to the Turkish Super Lig represents a new chapter in his career, where he will aim to continue his successful trajectory and contribute significantly to his new club’s ambitions. With his arrival, Galatasaray hopes to bolster their midfield and enhance their competitive edge in both domestic and European competitions.

