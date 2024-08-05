Far-right rioters attack hotel housing asylum seekers in England’s Rotherham

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was violently attacked by far-right rioters on the sixth day of escalating disorder. The rioters, numbering around 700, targeted the hotel by hurling planks of wood at officers and spraying them with fire extinguishers. They also smashed the hotel windows to gain entry, leading to significant damage and leaving residents and staff in "shock."



During the chaos, the rioters set fire to a generator and a large bin situated near a hotel window, creating a small blaze. The violence resulted in injuries to at least 10 police officers, with one officer left unconscious due to a head injury. South Yorkshire police confirmed these details in a statement late Sunday.



On Monday, local volunteers, supported by council staff, began cleaning up the area around the damaged hotel while police continued to maintain a presence. Alyssa Briggs, a local volunteer, described the events as "scary and uncalled for" in an interview with Anadolu. She expressed her disapproval of the violence, noting that while she supports peaceful protest, the situation had escalated unnecessarily.



Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield announced that six individuals had been arrested in connection with the riots—one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham. One person has been formally charged in relation to the disturbances on Sunday. The situation remains tense as the community and authorities work to address the aftermath of the violent incidents.

