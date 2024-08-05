Uzbekistan announces Japanese premier to visit towards end of week

(MENAFN) On Monday, Uzbekistan announced that Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida is anticipated to visit the country towards the end of the week. Sherzod Asadov, press secretary for President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, shared the update on Telegram, noting that Mirziyoyev has returned from a brief leave and is preparing for several meetings on critical socio-economic issues.



Asadov also mentioned that Mirziyoyev is planning a visit to neighboring Kazakhstan, where he will participate in the 6th consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders, scheduled for August 9 in Astana. Mirziyoyev’s visit to Kazakhstan is set for August 7-8, as confirmed by the Kazakh presidency.



In addition to his visit to Kazakhstan, Asadov indicated that President Mirziyoyev is expected to engage in a summit within the Central Asia-Japan format. This summit will include discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is anticipated to arrive in Uzbekistan at the end of the week for an official visit.



Japanese news agency reported on Saturday that Prime Minister Kishida is likely to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia from August 9-12, aiming to strengthen ties with these resource-rich nations. However, as of now, Tokyo has not yet officially confirmed Kishida’s travel plans.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108518000