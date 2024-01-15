(MENAFN- The Conversation) The University of Adelaide unites and serves those striving to change the world-and themselves-for the better. It's a place where history is made.

Established in 1874, we're home to over 29,000 students and 3,000 staff, all working to create progress. For our community. For all.

This is a university of outstanding quality-ranked among the top 1% globally-in the heart of Australia's most liveable city*.

We've made a habit of breaking new ground. We were Australia's first university to welcome female students. The first to offer degrees in science and business. The first with a conservatorium of music.

Among those who've studied, taught, or conducted research here are five Nobel Laureates; Australia's first female prime minister; the first Australian astronaut to walk in space; Australia's first female Supreme Court judge.

And our bold spirit continues to drive us to excel today. In research, we're rising to challenges in a huge range of fields-with work universally rated world-standard or above. While in education, we're recognised among the top 100 universities globally in 23 different subject areas†.

We can't wait to see what's next.

*Economist Intelligence Unit, 2021. Excellence in Research Australia, 2018. †Total unique entries across QS World University Rankings by Subject, and Academic Ranking of World Universities by Subject, 2021.