(MENAFN- The Conversation) The University of Adelaide unites and serves those striving to change the world-and themselves-for the better. It's a place where history is made.
Established in 1874, we're home to over 29,000 students and 3,000 staff, all working to create progress. For our community. For all.
This is a university of outstanding quality-ranked among the top 1% globally-in the heart of Australia's most liveable city*.
We've made a habit of breaking new ground. We were Australia's first university to welcome female students. The first to offer degrees in science and business. The first with a conservatorium of music.
Among those who've studied, taught, or conducted research here are five Nobel Laureates; Australia's first female prime minister; the first Australian astronaut to walk in space; Australia's first female Supreme Court judge.
And our bold spirit continues to drive us to excel today. In research, we're rising to challenges in a huge range of fields-with work universally rated world-standard or above. While in education, we're recognised among the top 100 universities globally in 23 different subject areas†.
We can't wait to see what's next.
*Economist Intelligence Unit, 2021. Excellence in Research Australia, 2018.
†Total unique entries across QS World University Rankings by Subject, and Academic Ranking of World Universities by Subject, 2021.
MENAFN15012024000199003603ID1107720285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.