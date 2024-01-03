(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) AED 1 Set Menu Fiesta: Dive into Fusion Flavours at Eva's Fusion at Millenium Place in Barsha Heights
Buy any one main appetiser or beverage and get the other one at just AED 1
Dubai, UAE: Eva's Fusion Restaurant and Cafe, the newest modern Indian and global fusion culinary sensation in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights, is turning heads with an unbeatable AED 1 Set Menu offer. Meet Eva's Fusion Restaurant and Cafe in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights-your new go-to for a good time and great food.
You order your favourite dish-be it a hearty main, a tasty starter, a refreshing beverage, or a lip-smacking appetizer-and voila! The second one joins the party for just AED 1. Yeah, you read that right-it's a steal!
The special set menu includes a wide selection of soup, salads, appetisers, seafood dishes, the main course dishes, biryanis, desserts, juices, and mocktails. Some of the menu highlights include: Chicken Manchow soup with crispy noodles; Chicken Tikka Caesar Salad; Indo Mexican Nachos; Lamb Fusion Loaded Fries; Chicken Malai Fondue Tikka; Dynamite Shrimp with fries; Soya Subz Diwani Handi; Paneer Khurchan Masala; Soya Tikka Veg Hyderabadi Dum Pukth Biryani; Chicken Hyderabadi Dun Pukht Biryani; Strawberry Cheesecake; Gulab Jamun with Pistachio Mousse; Gajar Halwa Tart Pistachio Mousse; and more.
Eva's Fusion is more than just a place to eat. Picture yourself in a cosy spot with indoor and outdoor seating, soaking in the Dubai skyline. It's not just a restaurant; it's a lifestyle thing. Perfect for family dinners, romantic nights, catching up with friends, or sealing that business deal. Plus, they throw in some live music and sports on the side, because, why not?
Now, let's talk, Shisha. With over 40 Shisha flavours, they've got you covered. And for those who like to Netflix and chill, Eva's Fusion does online ordering. It's easy, it's quick, and it brings the flavour straight to your doorstep.
In a city that's all about living it up, Eva's Fusion is making its mark. It's not just a meal; it's a whole experience. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the fusion feast and enjoy the steal deal this January.
About Eva's Fusion Restaurant and Cafe
Eva's Fusion Restaurant and Cafe in Millennium Place, Barsha Heights, is a culinary haven blending traditional and contemporary flavours. With stunning views, a versatile ambience, and a commitment to unforgettable moments, Eva's Fusion is your go-to destination for an extraordinary dining experience.
Quick Deets
What: AED 1 Set Menu Fiesta at Eva's Fusion
When: January 1–January 31
Price: Buy one and get another dish for AED 1
Address: Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel, First Floor
Time: 12 p.m.–2 a.m.
Call:
+971 58 599 5382
