Kuwait Praises Egyptian Efforts In Locating Missing Student

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cultural office in Egypt commended the efforts of local authorities in tracking the whereabouts of a Kuwaiti student who had disappeared in the Egyptian capital, citing the timely manner in which they were able to locate him.

The student had experienced a "health scare" and is now in stable condition after receiving medical attention, according to an office statement, quoting Kuwaiti cultural attachأ© Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rajaan as denying the veracity of reports alleging he was physically harmed.

He went on to underline that all Kuwaiti students currently in Egypt are "safe and sound," added the statement.

Last night, Kuwait Embassy said a Kuwaiti student went missing in Egypt two days ago has been found at a Cairo hospital. (end)

